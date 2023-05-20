Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $129.66 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,191 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $129,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. 2,258,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,087. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.