Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. 703,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

