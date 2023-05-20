Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 221,973 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,973 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aflac worth $63,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 195,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.88. 2,023,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,929. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

