Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 21,331 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Edison International worth $72,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 100,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,765. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

