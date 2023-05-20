Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,169 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Vontier worth $48,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 931,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,960. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

