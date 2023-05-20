Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,786 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,596. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

