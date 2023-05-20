Bowie Capital Management LLC Takes $9.64 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $245.64. 21,733,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,510,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

