Bowie Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $954.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,869. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $884.54 and a 200-day moving average of $848.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

