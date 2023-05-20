Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.2 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $325.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.93. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

