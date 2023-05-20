BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 178,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

