BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Paramount Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paramount Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.