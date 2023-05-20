BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.