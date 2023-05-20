BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $582,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

