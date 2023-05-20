BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after buying an additional 197,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after buying an additional 123,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. UGI’s payout ratio is -49.15%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

