BMO Capital Markets Trims Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Target Price to C$1.10

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Base Carbon from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTC BCBNF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Base Carbon has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.