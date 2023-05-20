Blair William & Co. IL Sells 161,866 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,866 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rollins were worth $69,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

