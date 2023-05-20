Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,600 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.26% of Align Technology worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $290.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

