Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,549 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

