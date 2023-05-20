Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,295 shares of company stock worth $26,828,122. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

