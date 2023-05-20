Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

