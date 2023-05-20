Blair William & Co. IL Has $49.82 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

