Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.73 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $275.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $205.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

