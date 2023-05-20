Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.93% of Cogent Communications worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $246,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $246,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.37 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 283.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

