Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

