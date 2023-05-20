Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 278,970 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

