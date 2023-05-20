Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

