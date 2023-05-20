Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 8,494 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

