BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $24.26 million and $233,480.64 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,290 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.