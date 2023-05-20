Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $13.17 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.17 or 0.00048487 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $230.60 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00121986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

