Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $224.83 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00047779 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $224.83 million and $949,917.38 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00124077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

