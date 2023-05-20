BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of BVXV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.47.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.