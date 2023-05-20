BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.47.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

