Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.48 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

