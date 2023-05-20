Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. The company was founded by Edward E. McNally in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

