BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CLSA raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 1,749,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

