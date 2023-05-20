Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.36

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.36 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 37.98 ($0.48). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,869 shares trading hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of £173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

