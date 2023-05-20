bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.39 ($4.77) and last traded at €4.29 ($4.66). Approximately 1,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.24 ($4.61).

bet-at-home.com Trading Up 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About bet-at-home.com



bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Further Reading

