Berenberg Bank Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,212.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.01. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

