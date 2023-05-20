Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 4,037 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,501. The firm has a market cap of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.