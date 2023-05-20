Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 4,037 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,501. The firm has a market cap of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.06.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Articles
