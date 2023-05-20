BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.31

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$19.51. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.47, with a volume of 11,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 22.42.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

