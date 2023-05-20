Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 656,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 383,199 shares.The stock last traded at $19.57 and had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $373,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

