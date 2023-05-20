Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.8 %

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

