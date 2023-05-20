Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.8 %
Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
