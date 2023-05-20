Barclays Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $156.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

