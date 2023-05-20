Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.37. The stock has a market cap of C$79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$86.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

