Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.