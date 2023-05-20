Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

