Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stepan worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1,177.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $680,784. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $91.21 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

