Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.14% of TTEC worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

