Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $808,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

