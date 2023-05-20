Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $66.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

