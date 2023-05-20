Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DEO opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.13) to GBX 4,500 ($56.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.